Alessandra Sublet canon au natural, we love her short bob (emergency copy) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Beloved of the French, by their naturalness and spontaneityAlessandra Sublet is followed by more than 273 000 internet users in Instagram. There he shared a bunch of photos of her the natural, to the delight of their fans. She does not hesitate to show both with looks of canon, like when she dares to the small summer dressor when she uses a mini-shorts that are the highlights ! Yesterday, Thursday, June 18, the famous host of radio and television has also published a new photo on the famous social network, on the edge of a mustang “in slippers” (as specified in the legend), the smile up to the ears, with your short bob soft, perfectly prepared. Alessandra Sublet is on the top of the trend !

Alessandra Sublet faithful to your short bob smooth : canon !

Soft and voluminous : the square short (which very often stops at the limit of the ears, or up to the limit of the jaw), the famous animator, us we almost want to cut my hair!! Hair cut very much in vogue, the short bob is ideal to reveal the features of all the facesin addition to the faces round or square, that will be more reinforced by a square of blur or the diving. The stars are also likely to be the performance : Beyoncé, passing by Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and even Caroline Receiver. Smooth, wavy, effect “wet look” : the short bob suits all tastes and can be styled in several ways. The last publication of the star has had a beef, as you can see in the comments : “Sublime”, “Magnificent”, “Excellent”, “this is the class”… She radiates and her fans love it ! And you ?

