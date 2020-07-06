Alessia Face, winner of the Juno virtual

The gala of the Juno, which will be held on march 15th in Saskatoon, was one of the first major cultural events cancelled in the beginning of the pandemic. A gala virtual finally took place on Monday, the question of the reward, in spite of all the winners in 42 categories. Few québec artists have drawn their pin of the game, including Alexandra Stréliski, Half Moon Run and Dominique Fils-Aimé. The evening of canadian music in five points.



Josée Lapointe

The Press

Alessia Face

The young singer was supposed to be the moderator for the evening. Given the circumstances, it is rather a series of presenters to the artists, the stars of the radio (the ceremony was streamed on the site and the page of Facebook of the CBC), but also a player of the Toronto Raptors and one of the stars Strange Things, which are relayed to a train to hell for this discount of more than 40 awards, which lasted less than two hours. No, thanks, not, directly, even for the most prestigious awards : only a parade of the names of the finalists, the winner was announced his name, and hop ! we move on to the next category. The case does not seem to have been much frequented, as in the page of Facebook of the CBC, the ceremony was followed by only 600 people. In all this, is that the talent feel canadian, who won his first Juno in 2016, pointed out this Monday with three prizes — a total of six possibilities, it was she who had received the majority of the selections, and that is the “conversation” with the Juno for pop album, one of the author-composer (ahead of, among others, Patrick Watson), as well as with the highly desired Juno for album of the year, to which were nominated the pianist quebec Alexandra Stréliski, but also Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, and Nav. Alessia Face has also given one of four performance of the night, in which she unveiled her new song Rooting for You, first extract of flavor of jazz EP next 17 July.

Alexandra Stréliski

PHOTO: MARTIN CHAMBERLAND, ARCHIVES LA PRESSE The pianist Alexandra Stréliski

The composer and pianist, neo-classical Alexandra Stréliski had three selections. In addition to competing for album of the year, was nominated as a revelation (the prize was won by pop singer Lennon Stella), and for the instrumental album, awards he has won for his album INKSCAPE. The pianist, who is known for his collaborations with director Jean-Marc Vallée, continues to spread its sweetness and talent in all parts of the world, with its 85 million listeners in the platforms listen continuously. Alexandra Stréliski has made the written declaration of the following after the ceremony on Monday night : “I am very glad to see this album do the same way ! So happy also for my team that works hard in the rear. This is a beautiful reminder that music has no boundaries and that in the end what counts is the connection between our hearts. I forget never that if my hard drive is indeed there today, it is thanks to the strength of the quebec public, which has supported me from the beginning. That’s why I want to share this award with all the fans that you have here makes it vibrate and vibrate with me in this adventure. ”

Half Moon Run

PHOTO BERNARD BRAULT, ARCHIVES LA PRESSE The group of montreal, to the adoption of Half Moon Run

Three artists of montreal had found themselves in the category of “Album adult alternative” — in fact, the category of alternative Album also exists — and this is the Half of the Moon Execution, was victorious in front of Patrick Watson, the album is a posthumous work of Leonard Cohen, City and Colour, and the singer Iskwē. One of the members of Half Moon Run Devon Portielje, said that he was very proud of this award, in a brief message sent to The Press at the end of the afternoon. “There are three and a half months, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the flight in the direction of the ceremony of Juno. Today, we have laughed together, believing that we have had virtually no chance of winning against these great artists. We are very proud and thanks to all of you. “The price of the francophone album of the year also happened in The Praise, which was the runner-up with Fred Pellerin, Jean Leloup, Koriass and in a loud voice.

Dominique Fils-Aime

PHOTO BERNARD BRAULT, ARCHIVES LA PRESSE Dominique Fils-Aime

The classic, the jazz and the blues in Quebec have done a very good figure at this ceremony. In the category ” Jazz vocal “, is the very bright Dominique Fils-Aimé, a finalist for the award Polaris last year, they won for their equally brilliant Stay Tuned. ” My heart is full of gratitude for the beautiful human beings that have allowed me to be here, wrote the author-composer-performer in a word that is sent to The Press. Thanks to you I feel that I am gaining each day. Thanks to my mother and the whole family, blood or chosen, I love you. […] Thanks to my wonderful musicians that accompany me and to give life to those ideas and emotions that are of the music. Thanks to the public who have opened their hearts to this trilogy, which allows us to share our dreams of a united world and full of empathy. “The price of the album of jazz solo is, in addition, was the trumpeter and composer Jacques Kuba Séguin, in Migration, while the singer montreal-based Dawn Tyler Watson won the award for the album blues with Crazy Love. The outgoing head of the OSM, Kent Nagano has received his last Juno for John Adams Album. Ana Sokolović, for his part, won for the second consecutive year, the Juno award in the category ” classical Composition “, for his album Evta.

Other winners

PHOTO OF ANGELA WEISS, THE AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE Singer Shawn Mendes

If Alessia’s Face has not only earned on Monday, is that Shawn Mendes has won two awards where he was nominated (in the categories of “Artist of the year” and “Single of the year” for the mega hit Miss, sing with Camila’s Hair). As the sale Price to the public, is Avril Lavigne, who has been elected for the second year in a row. It is also among the winners of Bryan Adams (Adult contemporary), Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez and Tainy (R&B/Soul), Tory Lanez (Rap), Strong, Luxury (Group of the year). During the evening, the mayor of Saskatoon, was symbolically handed to the witness, that of Toronto for the ceremony of next year which, it is hoped, will have a little more life, in a real space, with performances and thank you live.

