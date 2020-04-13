Alex Morgan 9 months pregnant, the star women’s football impresses with its sports intensive

The footballer-american and star of the round ball should give birth this month to a little girl. But this happy event did not prevent it from exercising intensively, to the point of impressing her followers on Instagram.

In June 2019, a majority of French discover the shooting star of women’s football : Alex Morgan radiates to the point of the attack of the United States, which eliminate unfortunately, the French in the quarter-finals of the world (at home…) before winning a new world crown. If Megan Rapinoe became the new face of women’s football, very little represented compared to the men’s football, Alex Morgan is already a star essential in the world, and especially in France, after its quick passage at Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. The year 2019 is definitely wonderful for the player of 30 years since after the world title, it announces even more good news : in her first pregnancy.

Pregnancy sports

The birth of her little daughter is normally expected in the next few days… but this does not prevent him from keeping in shape. Confined in his house in florida, Alex Morgan sharing regularly its sessions of sport intensive in his garage/gym. Despite a belly well-rounded, she does cardio exercises and does not hesitate to push the cast iron. “The sport keeps me in shape, mentally and physicallyit allows me to feel well before our little girl comes in to return our lives (in the good sense)“she wrote in the caption. The sessions of the footballer have largely impressed its subscribers who’s welcome at any end of the field, sometimes with a dash of humor : “This baby will be born with abs of concrete“said one internet user. Some, however, had more difficult to understand as it to make as much physical activity only a few days of its birth…