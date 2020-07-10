Alex Rodríguez, and Jennifer Lopez are still in the race to buy the Mets

The race for the purchase of the New York Mets always hits its entirety. It seems that it is Steve Cohen, who has made the offer more important, an offer of two million dollars, according to Fox Business.

But Cohen is not the only one in the race. Alex Rodríguez, and Jennifer Lopez (J-Rod) has the necessary funds, and have made an offer that keeps them in the race. The offer would be $ 1.7 million, according to two anonymous sources.

The owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, have also made an offer that revolves around J-Rod.

The COO (chief operating officer of the Mets, Jeff Wilpon, prefer to sell the team to J-Rod as Steve Cohen, but only if your offer is close to the other offers.

But, for the moment, it is the first round of the auction. In a couple of days, the Mets will announce the number of potential buyers will move on to the next round.

The biggest problem with J-Rod is that their common value is only 750 million dollars, which takes them away from other potential buyers who are all millionaires. In the sales team of J-Rod, would not be the owner of the Panthers of Florida, Vinny Viola, who would make $ 200 million.

A buyer can borrow up to $ 400 million. Therefore, in the supply of 1.7 billion of J-Rod, it is necessary that the investors give 1.3 billion dollars.

Steve Cohen can easily outperform other potential buyers. He has the means to do so and determines.

Steve Cohen, offer of about $2B for the Mets (the team rating, that would not have to pay; he already owns about 10% and there r other limited partners). Harris-Blitzer and a-Rod/J Lo/Repole/Viola and other r also. Goal Cohen has most of the $ word and it has been determined (contd.) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2020

However, it must be approved by 3/4 of the current owners of the MLB. The last wish the future owner of the Mets may help to negotiate the next collective agreement, according to an anonymous source.

The saga of the sale of the Mets has already lasted for several months. In December of 2019, it was reported that the Mets were going to be sold, but not yet. The potential buyer was Steve Cohen, was only a couple of details to resolve. The bid was for $ 2.6 billion, but fell to the water.

In February, a rumor was reported that Alex Rodriguez wanted to buy the Mets. Then, in march, the committee confirmed its interest in becoming one of the owners. In April, Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, have become very much more serious in its approach.

Coup de theatre in may, Alex Rodriguez no longer seemed interested in buying the Mets. Later in the same month, the duo J-Rod has re-emerged in the race. Then, in early June, the owners of the Devils and the 76ers (Joshua Harris and David Blitzer) are entered in the race to buy the Food.

In summary, the sale of the Mets is a hot topic and caused much ink to flow since the last few months. The next few days should clarify a bit more the race and the potential buyers.