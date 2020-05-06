Alex Rodriguez is one of the best players in the history of the Yankees?

The figures of Alex Rodriguez with the Yankees places him among the best | Mark Brown / .

Statistics on the careers of A-Rod now that his career #Yankees coming to its end. pic.twitter.com/lwRe35AhUD – Matthew Aung (@MatthewS_Aung) August 13, 2016

He is eighth in the GU offensive with the 53.4, seventh in slugging with 0,523, eighth in OPS with his .900, tenth in points scored with 1012, tenth in total goals with 2914, tenth circuit, with 351 and tenth in goals with his 623.