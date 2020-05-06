Alex Rodriguez is one of the best players in the history of the Yankees?

The figures of Alex Rodriguez with the Yankees places him among the best | Mark Brown / .
For 12 seasons, Alex Rodriguez has worn the uniform of the New York Yankees, the club with which he terminated his career in the major leagues.
And his stay in the complex in the Bronx has been successful, in spite of the moments eventful. He has spent over half of his 22 seasons in the majors, leaving behind an offensive line of .283 / .378 / .523 with 1 096 points products.
The player of dominican origin is considered to be one of the best players of the third goal of the history of the Yankees. He has agreed to move to this position upon arrival of the Texas Rangers in 2004, because of the abiding presence of Derek Jeter at shortstop.
This is not an exaggeration, if you check the figures. Rodriguez is the leader of the Yankees in the third goal for the points scored, the base hits, doubles, home runs, rbi, walks, hits and OPS.
He is eighth in the GU offensive with the 53.4, seventh in slugging with 0,523, eighth in OPS with his .900, tenth in points scored with 1012, tenth in total goals with 2914, tenth circuit, with 351 and tenth in goals with his 623.
While wearing the uniform of the Yankees, he has twice won the award as the most valuable player of the american League (2005 and 2007), two bats and silver has been called to seven games of the stars.
He was the leader of the american League with 48 circuits in 2005 and has led the MLB in 2007 with 54 circuits and 156 rbis.
A lot of things can be said on his end with the Yankees, but given the numbers, there is no denying that Alex Rodriguez has been one of the best players in the history of this team.