Alex Rodriguez would be interested in buying the Mets

(New York) Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez has retained the services of J. P. Morgan to represent them in the search for capital in order to possibly try to buy the New York Mets.

Ronald Blum

Associated Press

This was first reported by Varietyand then confirmed to the Associated Press by a source in the current folder.

The person confided anonymously, because there has been no official announcement.

Named three times most valuable player in the U.s., Rodriguez has taken his retirement in August 2016 with 698 circuits, an average of ,295 and 2086 rbi in 22 seasons.

Aged 44 years, A-Rod has won approximately 448 million dollars as a player.

Member of 14 all-star teams, he began his career with Seattle. He signed a contract record with Texas in 2000, then moved from shortstop to third base if traded to the Rangers to the New York Yankees before the 2004 season.

The group of owners of the Mets is headed by Fred Wilpon, his brother-in-law Saul Katz and son Jeff Wilpon, the chief operating officer of the team.

PHOTO BY VINCENT CARCHIETTA, USA TODAY SPORTS The Citi Field of the New York Mets

The team said on 4 December that it was negotiating an agreement with Steve Cohen. The hedge fund manager has purchased a participation in a limited partnership 8 % in 2012 to 40 million.

An agreement would have seen it acquire a share of over 80% in a transaction that values the team at $ 2.6 billion ; the Wilpon would have remained in place for five years.

The parties have, however, announced the failure of the agreement on the 6th of February, and the owners of the Mets have announced their intention to find a new buyer.