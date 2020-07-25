Alex Rodriguez’s birthday tribute to Jennifer Lopez proves why she had ‘El Anillo’

Its Jennifer Lopez‘s day to celebrate!

The music superstar turns 51 today and Alex Rodriguez wouldn’t dare let the day go by without sending some love to his “Masha” on social media.

“Happy birthday, Macha !!! »A stem captioned a montage of the sweetest moments of the couple Dean Martin « Volare ». “Every moment with you is magic. You are the best partner, the best mom, the most incredible performer. A model. A hero. An inspiration. I am so proud of you. I love you so much!

The birthday girl responded in the comments, “Omg !! I love you and I feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby !! “

In honor of artist “El Anillo” birthday, fans sent personalized messages to their idol for a video that was shared with Jennifer Instagram. “Thank you very much for all your beautiful birthday wishes! She gushed. “Looking at them and reading them all, I can’t help but think about how I spent my last birthday with so many of you celebrating last summer and unlike this year. But what is it that I still feel love? from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here’s something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you !!! It’s my birthday !!! ”