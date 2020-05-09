Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach : who are the naiads of baywatch ?

The cast of the film adaptation of the cult series sells dreams.

The trailer ofBaywatchthe film, has just been unveiled.

Humor and action : the adaptation of the emblematic series of the 90’s does not take itself seriously. One thing does not change : while the cast scrolls on the white sand in swimsuit with high-cut sparkling to the sauveteuses and in bermuda, the bare-chested, for their male colleagues.

And the blonde Kelly Rohrbach and the brunette Alexandra Daddariothe two heroines in the film which will be released on may 10, 2017, competing to be the sex appeal. But that is THE bomb ofBaywatch ?

We talked a lot of Kelly Rohrbach, the former of Leonardo DiCapriowho takes over the role of C. J Parker held by Pamela Anderson in the show of origin. It must be said that the actress and model 26 has everything a Barbie grandeur nature. Generous chest, skin and golden hair and endless legs : the one that we saw in the series My Uncle Charlie and Rizzoli & Isles seems to be the casting perfect to embody a sauveteuse sexy.

But Alexandra Daddario may well steal the show. The actress of 30 years, seen in the saga Percy Jackson and the blockbuster San Andreas but especially in season 1 True Detectivehas a chest even more generous in the legs also slender, with huge blue eyes and a face of porcelain doll. If she is under the physical-type bombs californian, blonde and tanned, the actress has left a lasting memory to all those who have seen her sex scene in True Detectivewhich it is, undeniably, the asset erotic.

Alexandra Daddario and best sex scenes on screen 2014

We can’t wait to see them run in slow motion, the plank under the arms, the sides of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, male stars of the film.

The trailer Baywatch Seth Gordon – released may 10, 2017 :