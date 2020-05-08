Alexandra Daddario – biography of Alexandra Daddario with Voici.fr

Alexandra Daddario was born march 16, 1986 in New York of a father, attorney and mother a lawyer. Alexandra has a brother Matthew, also an actor, and a sister named Catharine.

After you have decided to become an actress when she was only eleven years old, it is five years later that it may fulfill his dream by obtaining his first role in the television series The force of destiny. After a few television appearances between 2006 and 2009, but without reaching the peaks of glory.

It was in 2010 that the public really discovered with the role of Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson : The thief of lightning. After important roles in several series, Alexandra Daddario gets in 2013 the main role in Texas Chainsaw 3D. In the same year, she once again takes the role of Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson : sea of monsters and made an appearance in the clip Radioactive Imagine Dragons.

In 2014, she was recognized as Lisa Tragnetti in four episodes of True Detective. Still in 2014, Alexandra Daddario landed the major role in San Andreas alongside Dwayne Johnson. In the video game Battlefield Hardline released in 2015, she lends her voice and her silhouette in Dune Arpert, one of the main characters.