Alexandra Daddario in a thriller about sex with Henry Cavill : Nomis

In the meantime the series The Witcher on Netflix, we find Henry Cavill in Nomis to the side of Alexandra Daddario. The Man Of Steel (or ex ?) DC joins forces with the pretty brunette from Baywatch to hunt down a fearsome sexual predator.

Ben Kinglsey, Stanley Tucci and Nathan Fillion are also in the shows of this production american-canadian output in Addition to-Atlantic under the name Night Hunter.

Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario track down a dangerous sexual predator stalking it on the net and with various kidnappings and murders. But the case will quickly become complicated.