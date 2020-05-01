Alexandra Daddario “Our shirts we fit in the line…” BAYWATCH

The 21 June will be not only the first day of summer, but also the output of Baywatch, the remake movie of baywatch with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and the lovely Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective) and Kelly Rohrbach (reprising the role of C. J formerly held by Pamela Anderson) who seems to have the shirt that goes in the line !
The legendary lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, is forced to partner with a new recruit, Matt Brody, as ambitious as hothead ! Together, they will attempt to thwart a criminal conspiracy that threatens the future of the Bay… you can Expect a result very stupid but very funny. David Hasselhoff is also of the adventure.
