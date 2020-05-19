Alexandra Daddario : who is the brown bomber in the movie baywatch ?

Who are you Alexandra Daddario ?

Alexandra Daddario in “True Detective” season 1.

Alexandra Daddario in “Texas Chainsaw 3D”.

Alexandra Daddario in “Texas Chainsaw 3D”.

Alexandra Daddario in “Texas Chainsaw 3D”.

Alexandra Daddario in “Texas Chainsaw 3D”.

Alexandra Daddario in “Good to pull”.

Alexandra Daddario in shooting mode.

Alexandra Daddario in “True Detective” season 1.



Discovery in True Detective, the luscious american actress will be the trump card-charm of Baywatch to the side of Kelly Rohrbach.

Discovery under all the seams in the first season True Detective – for a vision of sensual that still haunts us, and recently in the movie poster action San Andreasthe beautiful Alexandra Daddario has become the new girl next door on that Hollywood since few months. Big girl with brown hair and eyes of blue steel, the new bomb of cine US has not yet 30 years and not leave anyone indifferent. The one that has just been chosen to embody Summer Quinn in the adaptation movie of the series Baywatch getting ready to put on the famous red jersey that you can imagine already very sexy on it.

But who are you Alexandra Daddario ?

It only took a scene. In episode 2 of the first season True Detective. Woody Harrelson joined his mistress for a small part of legs in the air on the couch. A scene from “couch fucking” it is also surprising that realistic, as sensual as it is raw, and is without doubt one of the strong images of this first season of the show (who do, however), or even the whole year series past. Before entering our lives in a way that is also explosive, Alexandra was born in New York on march 16, 1986 in a middle class with a dad as a prosecutor and a mom advocate. A true New Yorker at heart, she grew up between a brother and a sister and lives a privileged childhood, pursuing his education in the private schools, the most exclusive of Manhattan, and to discover a passion for the cinema and the game at the age of 11 years.

Accordingly, it is only comedy account and it is formed in several workshops in new york city. After having played it on stage as a teenager, she is an agent and runs to the castings.

Its investment does not take long to bear fruit, and since the age of 16, she landed the role of Laurie Lewis in the soap opera The Force of Destiny. A recurring role for forty-three episodes who’s going to get noticed and launch his career.

Because in the following years, the pretty brunette in the light that will leave you breathless and to the plastic exceptional went on to roles on television. We will see in Damages, Conviction, The Soprano, Nurse Jackieor New York criminal division.

Alexandra, Scarlett, Eva, and the sex scenes the most exciting events of the year

In 2005, not yet 20 years old, Alexandra turns her first film, the succulent The Berkman separate Noah Baumbach, with Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney. It then connects with the comedy The Babysitters alongside John Leguizamo and Cynthia Nixon, before turning in for the fantasy saga Percy Jackson : the thief of lightning (2010) and Percy Jackson : sea of monsters (2013), while playing in comedies, sexy, and light as Good to shoot (2011) and horror movies as Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), modern remake of the cult The texas chainsaw Massacre.

Which brings us to 2014 and the explosion True Detective thanks to her role of Lisa Tragnetti. Since she played the mistress of the investigator Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) in the series created by Nic Pizzolatto, the pretty brunette went on to projects in the cinema, surfing on the success of the esteem of the anthology criminal HBO.

If we could admire recently in the credits of San Andreas with Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino, and Burying the Ex the legendary Joe Dante (Gremlins, The inner adventure), we will soon be in The Choice adapted from Nicholas Sparks, and in the comedy The Layoverthe first film of the actor William H. Macy, and with the luscious blonde Kate Upton, then she comes to find The Rock on the occasion of the filming of the adaptation ciné d’Baywatch, in which she will take up the role of Summer Quinn, as portrayed by Nicole Eggert in the series, at the side of the no less sublime Kelly Rohrbach who takes over the role of C. J. Parker (held by Pamela Anderson in the show).

Kelly Rohrbach : who is the star sexy film Baywatch ?

A star is born.