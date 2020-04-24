Alexandra Daddario (Why Women Kill) has changed since its beginnings ado

Nearly eighteen years have passed since that Alexandra Daddario got her start in the soap opera The Force of destiny (All My Children in English), when she was still a teenager. Since then, the pretty brunette from New York has changed to become a young woman of strength and particularly popular, as evidenced by its approximately 15 million subscribers in Instagram. A reputation gained through a succession of roles in movies and series general public : Percy Jackson in 2010 and 2013, the horror film Texas Chainsaw 3Dthe disaster movie San Andreas in 2015, and then the reboot of Baywatch : baywatch in 2017…