Alexandra (Koh-Lanta) reveals his biggest regret of the adventure… And it concerns Sam !

If there’s a candidate Koh-Lanta, the island of heroes, the route of which has generated strong reactions on social networks, this is Alexandra. Discreet departure, the coach sports a 47-year-old has attracted the ire of the faithful in the adventure game after the test e-mails. Refusing to sacrifice the letters to him were addressed the mom of three boys, has been accused of selfishness by many internet users. But not enough to make him regret his decision. “To be honest, these letters, it is that has made me stick to it. Morally, it made me a lot of good. If it was to do over again, I would do the same thing. It was a way for me to refocus. The words of my children I had reboostée”, she entrusted to Tele-Leisure.

“I would take away a sentence that I said”

A week earlier, Alexandra had already been the target of criticism because of its vote against Sam, who had broken his arrow during the test of archery. An episode where the finalist is back in the live Instagram of Denis Brogniart, this Saturday, may 30. “Go to Alexandra, one thing that you would take away from your adventure with the benefit of hindsight, not to mention tone of abandonment in the test of orientation because it was independent of your will”, asked the presenter. And the adventurer answered : “I would take away a phrase that I have said, I remember it very well, I said : ‘Me, I want to eliminate Sam because he wins all the comforts and I am hungry !’ I would like to remove this sentence and the way I said.

