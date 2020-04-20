Alexandra Rosenfeld mother : New photo crisp of Jim

The containment, it is also an opportunity for those who have just become parents to spend more time with their young children. Alexandra Rosenfeld and Hugo Clément benefit therefore deal with the substance of their adorable little Jim (3 months). The father of the family has published a tender picture of his wife, with their daughter-in-arm.

“In April, do not discover a wire“legend, precisely, the journalist, as Jim was wrapped in a warm ski suit blue. Yet Alexandra Rosenfeld, she is in a t-shirt. We can also notice that this sleepsuit is too big for the little Jim, which makes this photo even more adorable.

In the comments section, many internet users do rightly point out that the former beauty queen looks like two drops of water in Tokyo of the Casa de Papelin particular , since it has changed to cut to a cute short bob chestnut brown. Others refer to its resemblance to Mathilda, the character of Natalie Portman in Leon.