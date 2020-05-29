Alia Shawkat has celebrated her birthday with Brad Pitt ?

Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt crazy the Canvas with their friendship strange. The young woman is believed to have spent a romantic evening with the star.

The couple Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat made the buzz on the Canvas for several weeks. A new rumor caused a sensation on the networks. The young woman would spent his birthday in the company of the actor. MCE TV says it all !

Brad Pitt is a lot of talk about him lately. In fact, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie doesn’t seem to know what he wants and rest very discreet about his private life.

A situation which infuriates Jennifer Aniston that no longer supports the player. The young woman would like it to take a decision, but he prefers to pretend not to be in a relationship with Alia Shawkat.

However, the two “friends” clearly have the air of being much more than that. Since a few weeks, they spend their time together.

Lately, the rumors even wanted that Alia Shawkat has spent his 31st birthday with the handsome american. In fact, it would even organized a romantic evening to the young woman for the occasion.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are not officially a couple !

Despite the gossip, Alia Shawkat, and the star still didn’t confessed. Also, another rumor stated that Jen and Brad had indeed finally replace the cover.

Thus, the interpreter of Benjamin Button, ” would it hurt to make a choice ? In effect, Alia Shawkat would also have been noticed sleeping at her friend. “ And this, on the 18th of April last, during his birthday.

But lack of luck, the young woman of 31 years would be more attracted by the actress that the actor. Anyway, the photos published on Instagram, have allowed the fans to see, again, the two friends.

And they seemed really close. Remains to know when they will finally the courage to confess their affair at the great day, and if the rumors about the star of Friends are true. Matter to follow therefore…

Tags : news Brad Pitt – news Brad Pitt news Brad Pitt – Alia Shawkat Alia Shawkat news – Alia Shawkat Brad – Alia Shawkat Brad Pitt – Alia Shawkat couple – brad pitt – Brad Pitt Alia Shawkat – Brad Pitt couple