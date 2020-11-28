ALICIA KEYS SANG A VERY PERSONAL COVER OF BTS ‘”LIFE GOES ON”

The gorgeous Alicia Keys wanted to pay tribute to BTS by making her “Life Goes On”, the group’s recent song. The American artist sang a very personal cover of the song on the piano: “I bet you never thought I’d start playing this”, exclaimed Alicia before interpreting an excerpt of “Life Goes On”.

The result – needless to say – is creepy!

Alicia Keys and BTS highly value each other. A few days ago V posted on Twitter a video in which he can be seen singing “Love Looks Better”, the songwriter’s single. Alicia immediately picked up the tweet commenting: ” Big love! Good morning! Are you ready for” BE “?”

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

“BE” is the latest studio album by the Bangtan Boys released on November 20th along with the music video for “Life Goes On”, which you can review below.