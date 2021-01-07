Alicia Machado is criticized after attacking Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo fans did not forgive Machado for criticizing the health of his idol’s hair.

Alicia Machado receives harsh criticism from netizens for a comment she made about how Jennifer López’s hair looks in some photos from her vacation on the beach.

The queen of the Bronx appears on a beautiful beach of white sand and turquoise sea, she in the foreground showing off her great body in a red bikini, and with her hair totally natural.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suelta La Sopa (@sueltalasopatv)

The Venezuelan wrote: “Sorry, but the hair needs urgent treatment. Avocado with olive oil! ”.

Immediately the comments began attacking Machado, claiming that as a woman she is not at all in solidarity with the artist, they even describe her as envious, because she cannot boast of the body that Jennifer has at 51 years old.

A netizen defended Alicia saying that it was not an attack, but a simple comment and that if JLo saw it he would not even flinch.

Faced with the controversy unleashed, the former miss universe preferred to delete her publication, but the screenshots continued to circulate.