Alicia Silverstone “cried” when her son Bear’s hair was cut

Alicia Silverstone confessed that she cried when she watched her son Bear cut her long hair, but assured that she did not intervene to make her change her mind.

The actress was proud of the long and beautiful hair of her 9-year-old son, who did not mind being teased by her schoolmates since her hair fell to her waist.

But the day came when the boy decided that she wanted to get rid of her long hair: “Bear has cut her hair! My baby is getting older. I’m going to miss her hair, did I cry a little inside when she cut it off?… Well yes, but did I try to stop her? It didn’t even occur to me ”.

Alicia Silverstone added: “I have the impression that she will return to long hair in the future. But never mind, I will always support my precious, sweet, and loving child in whatever she chooses to do. “