Alicia Vikander, Salma Hayek, Chiara Ferragni… The VIP of the week

An inauguration in Seoul

Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of its shop in Seoulin the presence of many celebrities and friends of the house. The architecture, a new collaboration between Frank Gehry and Peter Marino, has been designed as an ode to the Korean culture. The glass structure waving reminiscent of the Louis Vuitton Fondation, in Paris.

The art and the fashion “made in Italy”

The All-Hollywood has found itself at the gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

(LACMA) + Movie. The evening, organised by the house of Gucci, has raised funds that will be used to finance the works of the museum, acquisitions, and educational programs.

Auteur cinema and distant horizons

Since 1985, the Festival international du film de Tokyo reward of works that are not represented in the festivals in general. For this 32nd edition, it is Unclethe feature of the Danish René Frelle Petersen, who has won the Grand Prize. To accomplish its mission of president of the jury, chinese actress Zhang Ziyi was surrounded by (among others), Julie Gayet and the american producer Bill Gerber.

Magic of Christmas at the Boulevard Haussmann

This is Chiara Ferragni, the digital entrepreneur to 17.5 million followers on Instagram, which was chosen by Spring to usher in his shop window Christmas displays. The young woman, ambassador of the house Pomellato, was accompanied by Paolo de Cesare, president of the parisian department store, for the ribbon-cutting unveiling of the animated paintings populated animals crazy.