Alien : Ridley Scott clings to t-he result of Covenant ? – Topical Film

The British director of the legendary science-fiction film thinks the saga Alien still has things to show… and he wants to be.



Upon its release in 1979, Alien was a revolution. The plot of this closed-door SF horror that is taking place between the walls of a space shuttle, the writing for the character of Ripley, directed by Ridley Scott, the quality of the special effects, and of course the birth of the monstrous anhedral made it an instant classic, which influences still today the genre cinema. So much so that the legendary Stanley Kubrick himself had contacted the director to express his reaction to a scene that has become cult since.

The film was a commercial success, with more than $ 200 million for a budget of approximately 15. In the United States, it remained available in the rooms for twenty weeks. The eighth passenger, therefore, has given rise to several suites (Aliens, the return in 1986, Alien 3 in 1992 and Alien, the resurrection in 1997), each directed by a different director, and with management complicated by the third episode, a result of the chaos is intense. There will then be a series of derivative and deviant: the two episodes Alien vs. Predator.

Who would have thought that, in 2020, we would be less afraid of an alien that spittle?

Ruled out of the series for three decades, Ridley Scott returns to directing in 2012, with the pane Prometheus, in which the action is located in a reality that is prior to the first pane. Eagerly awaited by fans, the new album divided. It will be followed by Alien: Covenant, more disappointing, particularly on the commercial ($240 million for a budget of $ 97 million, where Prometheus had generated 400 million in revenue with a budget of 130 million).

We can, therefore, afford to be skeptical about the ability of Ridley Scott to reunite with the success of the first feature-length film and satisfy the fans while exploring the new direction around the character of Michael Fassbender. He was for a time announced a number of suites to connect Covenant the first film Alien has then calmed down their ambitions.

The director certainly does not seem opposed to the idea of opening a new chapter in the history of the saga. He entrusts, and the Los Angeles Times :

“I always think that there is a lot of potential in Alien, but I think the saga must now reinvent itself.”

The return of the Anhedral was not necessarily convinced

He continues by referring to the major dirt road in his eyes :

“When I made the first one, I always thought, why such a creature would exist, and why it would travel in what I always perceived as a vessel of war, which carries its eggs. What is the meaning of this ship, and what is the meaning of these eggs? This is the question that must be asked – who, why, and for what purpose, are questions that must lead to the next idea according to me.”

A description that clearly recalls the early ambitions of Ridley Scott with Covenant and Prometheus: return to the origins, the why, the how of these creatures. The filmmaker is he speaking here to continue his projects and to go to the end of the explanation, or, on the contrary, a completely new direction, focusing this time on the xénomorphes themselves as a civilization (and not creating another species of alien)?

Knowing that in May 2019, it is whispered that Scott participated on a result of Covenant… that Katherine Waterston has suggested that his character could well come back (as opposed to Shaw after Prometheus)… and that this component called Awakening had perhaps the ambition to reconnect to the planet of the first Alien… there are reasons to believe and fear, your choice).

The saga is not really dead, as evidenced by the diffusion of short films’ birthday last year, and the project aborted mini-series. But it’s difficult to imagine what is going to look like its future. A sequel to Covenant? A new episode within the same universe? A remake or a reboot to create chaos among fans?

The redemption of the Fox by Disney could mean better days for the series anhedral, but for the moment, it does not seem to be part of its priorities.

“You see guys, I hesitate here…”