Alison Brie regrets having doubled a character who is of vietnamese origin in “BoJack Horseman”

(Relaxnews) – as the world of entertainment has called for more representations of multicultural on-screen, Alison Brie has said in Instagram regret having lent her voice to Diane Nguyen, a man of vietnamese origin in the animated series “BoJack Horseman”. A statement following the decisions of Kristen Bell and Mike Henry does not bend his characters of color in the series “Central Park” and “The Tap”.

“In retrospect, I would have liked not to double the character of Diane Nguyen. Now I understand that people of color should always be multiplied by people of color. We have lost the opportunity to represent the community in a vietnamese-american with precision and respect, and for that I am sincerely sorry. I congratulate the people who have opted for the double of their characters these days. They have taught me much,” said Alison Brie through a post on your account Instagram.

Launched in August of 2014 on Netflix, the animated series of satirical “BoJack Horseman” was one of the series badge of the streaming platform. For six seasons, Alison Brie has given life to the character of Diane Nguyen, the ready pen of BoJack Horseman, which is supposed to help in the writing of his biography. The series came to an end in January 2020.

The declaration of Alison Brie is the latest of many announcements, including the decision of the actor is white, Mike Henry not double the negro character Cleveland Brown from “family guy” (“Family Guy” in the original version). Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate have also decided not to pursue the voice acting in the series “Central Park” and “Big Mouth”. Already in January of this year, voices were raised against the portrait of the character of Apu on “The Simpsons”, accused of promoting racist stereotypes, and that the character, as he was dubbed by the actor white Hank Azaria. Since then, the actor has decided to abandon this character.