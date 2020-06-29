Alison Brie regrets of having taken part in BoJack Horseman

In the context of the recent discourse for the correct representation of non-whites in the united States, it was now the turn of Alison Briehe who has repented of having accepted the role of Diane Nguyen in the animated series BoJack Horseman. Remember that this character is a descendant of the vietnamese, and there is even an episode of the fifth season in which Diane makes her way to the asian country to explore their roots.

It is as well that the actress, california, spoke this past Friday, via Instagram:

“In retrospect, I would have liked not to have expressed the character of Diane Nguyen. Now, I understand that people of color must always play to people of color. We have lost a great opportunity to represent the community of the american of vietnamese origin with precision and respect, and for that, I’m so sorry. I applaud all those who have lost their voice newspapers in these last days. I have learned a lot from them. “

These last few days, comedian Jenny Slate has resigned to continue to express the voice of the african-american Missy Foreman-Greenwald in Big mouth (another original program from Netflix), arguing that these are the black actors who would lend their vocal talents to the characters of the same race.

In the same spirit, Kristen Bell announced that he would no longer play Molly (a character from two races) series of animated cartoons. Central park, Apple TV +, while Mike Henry will give voice to Cleveland in the comedy Family guy. Even the vice-president of Fox Entertainment announced that from now on, only the histrions colorful take on the roles non-white The Simpsons.

To re-BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has acknowledged earlier this week that the production would have had to call a screenwriter, and actress vietnamese if they wanted a character like Diane Nguyen in the series (through). On the other hand, Bob-Waksberg claimed to have had recourse to a consultant vietnamese in the previous chapter, when the girl goes in this nation.

The last chapters of BoJack Horseman was created in January 2020, the second to the last one (entitled Half way) is considered to be one of the best episodes of the entire series. His six seasons are currently available in the catalog of Netflix in Latin America.