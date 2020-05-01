“All I want for Christmas is you” Mariah Carey becomes number one, twenty-five years after its release

Mariah Carey performs at the Dubai Expo, the 20th of October. KAMRAN JEBREILI / AP

The song of Mariah Carey All I want for Christmas is you was hoisted for the first time in head of sales of singles in the United States, Monday, 16 December, almost twenty-five years to the day after its release.

The song had been initially published the 1er November 1994 with the Christmas album Christmasbut it had not been the subject of a separate output in a single and, therefore, could not return, at the time, in the ranking.

Already popular during the years 1990 and 2000, the title has received a boost thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack of the film Love actually (2003) but, especially, of the emergence of streaming. On Monday, he appeared in the third position in the world ranking established by the platform Spotify, and in the first position in the United Kingdom.

All I want for Christmas is you has also benefited this year of a new promotional campaign, with an out of the album Christmas and a new video. This little film used clips shot during the production of the clip with the original, but never seen since.

For the first time since eleven years to the singer

The arrival of Christmas, a tour of Mariah Carey in the United States and its scholarly use of social networks did the rest, propelling the song to the top of the ranking established by Billboardthe first number one of the singer for more than eleven years.

Although the United States has a long tradition of Christmas albums, this is only the second time in the history of Billboard, which publishes the hit-parade from 1940, as a Christmas song goes to the first place, 61 years after The Chipmunk song of alvin and the Chipmunks.

With ten-nine titles ranked number one in sales in the United States since the beginning of her career, Mariah Carey is nothing more than a length of the Beatles, most appearances in the matter.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — MariahCarey (@Mariah Carey)

“We made it “, has tweeted the diva, almost thirty years after his first number one, Vision of Love. “Before, I criticize every time I hear that, but at this point, I feel that I am finally able to appreciate it “, has responded to Mariah Carey from the New York Times the subject of his song co-written with composer Walter Afanasieff.

“I just love the holidays, she added. I know it’s silly, but I don’t care. “