All In Challenge – An encounter with Djokovic in the US Open to win ! #Djokovic #AllInChallenge #USOpen #Covid_19

Still a nice initiative Novak Djokovic during these difficult times. The Serbian having been appointed by Gary Vaynerchuk, boss of the company representation of athletes Vaynersports, has joined the All-In Challenge aimed to raise funds for the fight against hunger in the united States in this period in particular. The idea ? Encourage people who can to make a donation of 10 dollars and then be able to participate in a draw to win the prize offered by the star. With a trip to New York, and a place in his box at theUS Open, and finally, a privileged time with him and his team at the end of the game, there is what to dream for the fans. See if this will take place in 2020 or 2021. In return the player has named Serena Williams. It should be noted that huge stars amércaines have already agreed to offer prizes, such as Madonna or Leonardo Di Caprio.

