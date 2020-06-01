All in scene on Netflix : who are the French voices ? – Actus Ciné

“All stage”, the animation film studios Enlightenment, is available on Netflix. Check out the French performers who hide behind the animal singers of this feature film directed by Garth Jennings.

Released in our cinemas in January 2017, the comedy and lively music All in a stage following Buster Moon, a stylish koala, who directs a grand theatre fell into disuse. To save his institution, it organizes a competition of singing. Five candidates are selected for this challenge : a mouse just as appealing as dishonest, a young elephant shy devoured by the trac, a sow mother of a family, overwhelmed by its 25 piglets, a young gorilla offender who seeks only to escape his family and a porcupine punk is struggling to get rid of her boyfriend to the ego oversized to make a solo career.

In the american version, the voice cast consists of Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon), Reese Witherspoon (the sow Rosita), Seth MacFarlane (Mike, the mouse trumpet player), Scarlett Johansson (the porcupine Ash), Nick Kroll (the pig Günther), Taron Egerton (the young gorilla a fan of Elton John) and singer Tori Kelly (the she-elephant Meena).

In France, distributor Universal has – in large part – makes appeal to singers hexagonal. And Patrick Bruel is the French voice of Buster Moon, the patron of the theatre. Note that the koala is one of the few characters in the film do not sing. The interpreter Who has the right and Place des grands hommes had already tried dubbing with the animated film Sinbad : Legend of The seven seas (2003).

The sow Rosita is lined by Jenifer. The young woman, who herself has made her debut in the singing competition Star Academy, is a veteran of the year, as evidenced by his performances in Our neighbors, the men (2006), The Great Adventure of Maya the bee (2015) and Maya the bee 2 : Games honey (2018).

Ash, the small porcupine rocker, is lined by Elodie Martelet. The young singer participated in the third season of The Voice. After winning the 4 coaches (including Jenifer), Elodie had chosen to continue the adventure with Mika. She comes up to the semi-finals where she loses in the face of Kendji. After the show, the girl participated in the musical of France Gall, Resists. The studio is also appealing to another nominee of The Voice double for Johnny. This is Sacha Perez, who had participated in season 5, who lends her voice to the gorilla.

Günther, the pig, Mike, mouse, and Meena, the elephant

The pig German totally crazy Günther is, for its part, doubled by Laurent Gerra. The comedian has a bit of a bestiary to his credit : Tip the penguin and Flash the walrus in The Little Mermaid 2 as well as Verne the turtle in Our neighbors, the men, it is him ! Mouse Mike, look-alike animal of Frank Sinatra, is lined by Vincent Ropion, the French voice-official Neil Patrick Harris and Dominic Monaghan. The elephant Meena, the diva of the show, the voice of the actress of dubbing: French Chloe Renaud. The latter had already participated in the animated film Jack and the mechanical heart.

Signed Garth Jennings, the film studios Enlightenment, made up of 65 songs, totalled $ 634 million dollars in revenue in the international box-office and recorded more than 3.5 million entries in France. The result will be released in our cinemas on December 22, 2021.