All info on the arrival of Robert Downey Jr in Lille

It is known for his role as Ironman in the multiple Marvel movies released in the cinema since 2008. He has also played the famous inspector English Sherlock Holmes. Change of register, this time for Robert Downey Jr. : “The voyage of doctor Dolittle” aimed at a younger audience, a lover of adventure movies fantastic.

The actor started the promotion campaign of the feature film this Sunday, January 12, in Los Angeles.

The biggest cinema of France

And the american superstar will make the promotion of this movie in a single room in France, in public : the Kinépolis Lommenear Lille. The studio Universal has probably chosen this vast complex because it is the largest in the country, with 23 rooms is 7 000 seats ! Other Hollywood stars have graced its red carpet before Robert Downey Jr : Denzel Washington, Wim Diesel and Paul Walker (Fast & the Furious IV), Zack Efron,…

3 000 people are expected

The actor is expected at 18: 15 on the steps of the Kinépolis, on Tuesday 21 January. The direction of the film is estimated that at least 3 000 people are expected to make the move. Robert Downey Junior will 1 hour after selfies, give interviews and speak with three families preferred.

A competition to meet the actor

The Kinépolis organises a drawing competition to win four movie tickets and especially spend a few minutes preferred with Robert Downey Jr. You will need to send on the website of the cinema a drawing of the next adventure in the family of the actor.

A passage express

The actor will be heading to the cinema Kinépolis where four rooms will also project his film. It will be a passage in the first two rooms where the 1,300 tickets were torn in less than 10 minutes. The cinema had had to open two additional rooms (or 750 beds), in which Robert Downey Jr. will not pass but which will be transmitted to his arrival on the steps and his words taken from the first two rooms. In the Face of strong demand, the direction of the Kinépolis is considering, with the agreement of the Universal, to open a fifth room. The film will start at 19: 30 for spectatorsRobert Downey Jr leaves then the Nord-Pas-de-Calais to win another destination… unknown.