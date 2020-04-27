“All muscular “, to the roots of bodybuilding mass on Arte

“All muscular “, webseries documentary by Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza. ARTE

ARTE.TV – AT THE REQUEST – DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Since when are we doing with the body-building ? Reserved at the end of the XIXe century in the ” Hercules of fairs “, the performance of a bodybuilder has become in a few decades, a standard that appears on the ” a ” magazine, in the hollywood blockbusters, the fitness rooms and on social networks. “The muscles have never been so visible since it no longer has need of them “we said in the comment of All muscular, web-series in ten episodes. That reveals the quest of our company and of our time ? Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza, already authors of a film star on the middle, the actor and american politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, we dive into the history of this practice that emerged with the industrial companies.

At the end of the XIXe century, the development of capitalism, which values the individual, accompanied by what the historian Johann Chapoutot called the “ triumph of social darwinism “who wants that “ only the strong are needed “. “ This model prints in all areas of the existence “ – including the body, ‘ explains the economist Guillaume Vallet.

“Body of a new order “

We learn as well that there are now 5 500 gyms in Europe for 60 million practitioners and 27 billion euros annual turnover. We built a “body of a new order “, which embodies not only the strength, the masculine, feminine or erotic, but just feed the dream of reaching the ultimate stage of human development, or even post-human. “The muscle is it a policy ? “ Necessarily, replied the historian Johann Chapoutot, since it is “to assert a power, an individual’s place in a competitive field “. More than a century after its beginnings, this process of individualisation of the body and this quest for perfection has spread far and wide on the social networks.

The testimonials from body builders, professional or amateur, Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza add rich lighting, such as those of the anthropologist Jean-Jacques Courtine and writer Nicolas Chemla, and spectacular images. With All muscular, the two documentary filmmakers weave the story of a sport and artistic very often considered a sub-culture reserved for ” freaks “.

All muscular, webseries documentary by Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza (France, 2019, 10 x 5 min). Available on-demand Arte.tv from Monday 27 April.