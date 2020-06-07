All of the times where the sex scenes have gone wrong behind the camera

After you have done the recap of the love scenes the most sensual of the cinema, it offers you today a focus on behind-the-scenes lame sex scenes in the movies. If you dream sometimes of living the same thing as the duos of actors and actresses on the screen, be aware that they will have ceded their place willingly!!! Yes, because it would be a myth to believe that the body is closer to the performers. Annoying, ridiculous, and sometimes funny… The shooting of the scenes does sex are sometimes the opposite of what is shown on the screen. Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Ryan Reynolds… These actors and actresses have told the behind-the-scenes of these shoots more than embarrassing! Come on, you’re going to laugh.

Love and other drugs

Love and other drugs contain many scenes sexy. If most of the passages went well, Anne Hathaway will remain marked by a decision in particular. “In this scene, I had to remove my trench coat and be naked underneath”, she explained during the first day of the promo of the film, before adding: “But it turned out that we were just rehearsing and I found myself naked unnecessarily in front of a lot of people !”. This is a failure… And then you wonder: but how will I be able to watch the teams shoot in the eye after that?

Remanufactured

Ryan Reynolds was also embarrassed during the filming of remanufactured with Olivia Wilde. If the interpreter of Wade Wilson has no discomfort and a pellet masterful in Deadpoolhe had not also look great in front of the actress completely topless. The actress Olivia Wilde, who is Ryan Reynolds had to remove the t-shirt and bra, had drawn smiley faces on his covers nipples. And if it would have been able to laugh with Ryan Reynolds, it was actually totally confusing! “I forgot every line of the scene, each line of each of my films elsewhere. At a precise moment of decision, she takes my hands and puts them on her breasts. I removed my hands and I look at them, and I see two smiling faces, I find myself stupid, I don’t know what to do. And by reflex, like an idiot, I just put my hands on her tits”, he told, totally confused during The Tonight Show. That is that it incorporates Olivia Wilde to the cast of Deadpool 3 ?!

maps to the stars

This is another reason that Robert Pattinson felt extremely embarrassed when filming a sex scene in the company of Julianne Moore. The two actors had to simulate a part of legs in the air scorching hot, dynamic, almost brutal. Except that, all this agitation gives hot, for real! The future interpreter of Batman told the magazine Heat has “sweating like crazy”. Very uncomfortable, he was trying to prevent his sweat from dripping on the back of his partner. But imagine thirty seconds, a guy, in full having sex, concentrate on trying to calm down his sweat? In addition, this sexy scene required that the two characters moan. Therefore, in addition to crying, Robert Pattinson was busy to wipe his sweat. “Do you have a panic attack ?” he has launched the actress. Nude, Robert Pattinson had to feel ridiculous and we sympathize a lot for him!

50 shades of grey (50 shades of grey)

It is the saga that was expected necessarily to be found on this list! Sex, bondage, submission… Almost all of the practices are addressed in the films 50 shades and it was impossible that everything happened like clockwork. If the co-stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, are not extremely complicit behind the camera, this is not what embarrassed the more for this sex scene annoying, as told by the interpreter of Mr. Grey. It is more of a fake movement that has almost knocked our rich businessman… “I received a boost of Ana (Dakota Johnson) in the neck when I am lying on the bed. It was extremely painful !”, he said. And you want to believe it… But it is what it is to have a secret room full of sex objects of all kinds!

The Tudors

Henry Cavill

The Palme d’Or of the scene the most awkward behind the camera return to the series The Tudors with Henry Cavill? The latter encamped on the role of the duke Charles Brandon, but when he had to simulate a sex scene with one of his partners, he had an erection. Oops. “A girl had to stand on me, she had a chest amazing and I have not been able to rearrange my equipment. She bowed to me, and it became a little hard. I’ve had to apologize for the plenty. This is not terrible when you are in a professional environment and someone at the boner, isn’t it? No, this is not allowed”, he told the magazine Men’s Fitnessbefore handing it to him had happened only once and it was very embarrassing. And you want to believe it! All of these stories we will watch the sex scenes of our favorite movies a new look, and new health measures are put in place because of the coronavirus, one wonders what will look like the intimate scenes in the film.