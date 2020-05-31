All of these artists who have undertaken publicly to be infected with the coronavirus !

While he currently makes his grand return to the front of the stage, Vianney was loaned to the game of interviews to promote her latest single and album which should arrive in the next few months. Interviewed by Le Parisien, the singer took the opportunity to confide that he had, also, contracted the coronavirus. “I caught the trick. I had a fever and a cough of crazy, with complications, it lasted for fifteen days, but I didn’t need to be hospitalized” he said, adding that his version of the virus was enough “soft”.
Very present on the social networks during the containment, Patrick Bruel has not escaped the virus ! It was during an interview for France Info it is entrusted to you on this difficult time : “I felt symptoms of the coronavirus a little strong, right from the start. Things have a little changed, at a given time. I did everything to cure me, to protect me, to move forward without panic. With the help of doctors, on the phone, I could adjust the thing. But this really is not a small matter. I’m at the twentieth day, but I really had a tough time.” Very honest on the part of the French singer who was required to alert his fans of the risks involved when one does not pay attention to the gestures barriers.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to testing and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully in the negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
The singer has just revealed I’m Ready alongside Demi Lovato hasn’t always been at his best lately ! In fact, as he stated a few weeks ago, Sam Smith was convinced he had contracted the coronavirus. “I have not been tested, but I know that I had it. I’m 100% sure that I had it. Everything I’ve read on the topic went in this direction. So, yeah, definitely I think I got it” had he said it before specifying “everything was really in containment, it is there that, by chance, I started to get rid of it”. A relief for the relatives and fans of the singer to success.