All programs of the tv from 23 to 29 may 2020

Each week, puremedias.com offers you to discover an overview of the grids of programs of the French tv channels, which will be valid in three weeks. In addition to the premiums of the four historic chains, also discover a selection of bonuses the most expected, as well as programming modifications in the second part of the evening or the day on all channels. Here's our selection for the week from Saturday 23 to Friday 29 may 2020.

Saturday 23 may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “The great gag reel”, entertainment animated by Karine Ferri, and Christophe Beaugrand (unpublished)

France 2 : “Everyone has his word to say”, a play animated by Olivier Minne and Sidonie Bonnec (unpublished)

France 3 : “Memory of blood”, telefilm French with Louise Monot, and Isabelle Gélinas (replay)

M6 : “Dr. Harrow”, season 2 (unpublished)

Arte : “It was once the genes”, series-documentary (2 unreleased)

W9 : “The Simpsons”, season 30 (2 unreleased)

NRJ 12 : “Young Sheldon”, launch of season 2 (4 unreleased)

RMC Story : “Great documents : professional skills for a non-standard”, a magazine presented by Samira Ibrahim (replay)

RMC Discovery : “Researchers from opal”, the end of season 3 (2 previously unreleased)

Sweetheart 25 : “The White Princess” mini-series british with Jodie Comer (2 unreleased)

And also

France 2 : “It is not lying”, the return of the talk show hosted by Laurent Ruquier, at 23: 30 (unreleased)

Gulli : “Boy, Girl, etc”, the launch of season 1, at 10: 40 am (2 unreleased)

Sunday 24 may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “White House Down, action movie american Roland Emmerich with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx (replay)

France 2 : “The Brio”, French comedy from Yvan Attal with Daniel Auteuil and Camélia Jordana (unpublished)

France 3 : “Commissioner Dupin”, series German with Pasquale Aleardi (reruns)

France 5 : “Romeo and Juliet”, a piece of theatre with Claude Mathieu and Christian White (unpublished)

M6 : “Forbidden Zone”, a magazine presented by Ophélie Meunier (unpublished)

NRJ 12 : “Homecoming” magazine presented by Jean-Marc Morandini (live)

CStar : “Chicago Fire”, season 7 (unpublished)

And also

France 2 : “The Workshop”, drama, French Laurent Cantet, with Marina Foïs and Matthew Lucci, at 22: 40 (unpublished)

Monday, may 25, 2020

Premium

TF1 : “20 Years away”, French comedy from David Moreau with Virginie Efira and Pierre Niney (replay)

France 2 : “Major Crimes,” return of season 5 (3 unreleased)

France 3 : “Secrets of History”, a magazine presented by Stéphane Bern (replay)

Canal+ : “Validated”, the end of season 1 (4 unreleased)

M6 : “Red”, thriller american Robert Schwentke with Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman and John Malkovich (replay)

RMC Discovery : “The trains of the extreme”, the launch of the season 3 (3 unreleased)

And also

Arte : “Paterson”, american comedy from Jim Jarmusch with Adam Driver and Golshifteh Farahani, at 2310 (unpublished)

Tuesday 26 may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – part 1, fantasy film british-american David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (replay)

France 2 : “Rendez-vous in an unknown land”, a magazine presented by Raphaël de Casabianca (unpublished)

France 3 : “Tandem”, the end of the season 4 (2 unreleased)

France 5 : “Algeria, my love”, documentary film (unpublished)

M6 : “The Women on the 6th floor”, French comedy from Philippe Le Guay with Fabrice Luchini, Sandrine Kiberlain and Natalia Verbeke (replay)

Arte : “Freedom without the pill”, documentary film (unpublished)

TMC : “COVID 19 : a been under surveillance”, a magazine presented by Martin Weill (unpublished)

RMC Discovery : “39-45 : forbidden love”, documentary film (unpublished)

Sweetheart 25 : “Snapped : couples killers”, a magazine presented by Evelyne Thomas (2 unreleased)

Wednesday 27 may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “The Resident”, season 2 (3 unreleased)

France 2 : “Word against word”, telefilm French with Elsa Lunghini and François Vincentelli (unpublished)

France 3 : “Roots and wings”, a magazine presented by Carole Gaessler (unpublished)

France 5 : “The great library”, a magazine presented by François Busnel (unpublished)

M6 : “Top Chef”, season 11 (unpublished)

6ter : “Elementary” season 6 (2 unreleased)

RMC Discovery : “The kings builders : Louis XIV”, documentary film (unpublished)

And also

Arte : “Young Woman”, comedy, drama French, Eleanor Serraille with Laetitia Dosch, at 2310 (unpublished)

Thursday 28th of may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “Taxi 2”, film action French of Gérard Krawczyk with Samy Naceri, Frédéric Diefenthal and Marion Cotillard (replay)

France 2 : “Special envoy” magazine presented by Elise Lucet (unpublished)

France 3 : “Cassandra”, French series with Gwendoline Hamon (reruns)

Canal+ : “Killing Eve”, season 3 (2 previously unreleased)

M6 : “This Is Us”, american tv series with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia (reruns)

Arte : “In the name of the father”, the end of season 2 (3 unreleased)

C8 : “TPMP ! the game”, entertainment hosted by Cyril Hanouna (live)

RMC Story : “Missing, in the heart of the investigation with Patricia Fagué”, series-documentary presented by Patricia Fagué (unpublished)

RMC Discovery : “Chrome Customs”, the launch of season 2 (3 unreleased)

And also

Canal+ : “Shrill”, launch of season 2, to 22: 30 (4 unreleased)

Friday 29 may 2020

Premium

TF1 : “Koh-Lanta”, season 21 (unpublished)

France 2 : “Candice Renoir”, a series in French with Cécile Bois, and Raphaël Lenglet (reruns)

France 3 : “Jean-Jacques Goldman, from the inside”, documentary (rebroadcast)

M6 : “NCIS”, american tv series with Mark Harmon (reruns)

Arte : “Ramdam”, telefilm French with Lyes Salem (unpublished)

RMC Discovery : “The mysteries of the lost city of Teotihuacan”, documentary film (unpublished)