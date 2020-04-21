All ready for the Draft: these are the positions of selection in the first round

We’re just days the second most important event in the NFL: the Draft, which will be held for the first time in the history of fashion virtual due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. The next Thursday, 23 Aprilthe fans will be the expectation on the player that will select your favorite team.

Up to the moment, and with the possibility that they happen changes between what is left here-Thursday, 27 teams are on the list to take one, two and up to three selections (this is the case of the Miami Dolphins) in the 32 posts out of the first round of the Draft.

Taken from Facebook: Yard By Yard



The computers that do not have a selection in the first round they are: Pittsburgh Steelers –gave the Dolphins by Minkah Fitzpatrick-Chicago Bears-traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack-, Rams –they gave way to the Jaguars by Jalen Ramsey-, Texans –traded to Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stlls-, Colts –they gave way to the 49ers by DeForest Buckner – and Bills –traded to the Vikings by Stefon Diggs.

For the first time in the history of the NFL, the Draft will be done in a virtual way for the situation in the territory nortemaericano with the Coronavirus. Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the league, will lead the event from the basement of his home in Westchester, New York.

Among the possible choices stand out the five quarterbacks best ranked: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love. How many will be selected in the first round? It is said that at least three of them.