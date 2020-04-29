All that one knows of the movie “the Batman” with Robert Pattinson

Finally, the concrete for The Batman. The few stolen photos the shooting had put the water in the mouth of all the fans of the super-hero bat. But nothing had been confirmed yet. This is done : Matt Reeves, the director of this new section, recently shared a photo announcing the start of filming his highly anticipated film. A good news after the trials and tribulations faced by the filmmaker, whose project (originally with Ben Affleck in the title role) has experienced many upheavals.

The cast

Vampire in man-bat, there is only a step. Revealed in the early 2000s by the saga TwilightRobert Pattinson has been chosen to wear the mask and mantle of Bruce Wayne. “There has always been something about Batman that drew me, said the actor during an interview at Entertainment Weekly. I have the impression that, somehow, it comes out of the box blockbuster. Movies about Batman have always attracted very good directors, and have always had very good actors. There is a legacy and a lineage that mean that I never appeared as a simple slot machine. Unlike the series that people still watch today, I didn’t feel that it is a movie which will be only made to sell toys. “

Colin Farrell will be The Penguin © Abaca / DC Comics

To its sides, we find Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic beasts 2) in the skin of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. It follows three actresses iconic, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, who have forged brilliantly the mystical reputation and wild character. Colin Farrell, soon to be the poster The Traveling Guy Ritchie, embodies Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, Prisoners) succeeds Jim Carrey in the role of Edward Nashton a. k. a The riddler, and John Turturro played the mobster Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves has also chosen one of the stars of WestworldJeffrey Wright, camp commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis fits in the livery of Alfred Pennyworth, the butler of Bruce Wayne.

Zoë Kravitz will be Catwoman © Abaca / DC Comics

A survey black

The synopsis of The Batman has not yet been unveiled. But the choice of an actor young to interpret Batman (Ben Affleck and Christian Bale were in their forties when they have interpreted the bat, Pattinson has 30) suggests that the film could be an origin story. In an interview given to the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves has simply stated that the tone of his Batman would be “black” and will be in the vein of the polar. “This will be a Batman detective,” says the filmmaker. It is supposed to be the best detective in the world, and this facet of the character has not really been exploited in the movies. Yet it is said in the comics. […] I would like to represent in the process of tracking down the criminals and solve crimes. “

A film disconnected from the expanded universe DC

The DC Universe is struggling to take form and to find consistency. Warner is well aware of this and seems to want to loosen the reins on the expanded universe which includes his movies of super-heroes. When, in 2017 Matt Reeves was asked about the link that his film would have with the Superman Henry Cavill (who has since hung up his cape), the director had been formal : his Batman would not have the benefit of their universe. And for those who were expecting to see Robert Pattinson’s face the Joker from Todd Phillips, the actor seems to cut short any hope in an interview with Yahoo !stating that it will be a ” different world “. Probably a good thing for the studio, which has suffered a few plasters from the singled out Batman V Superman, Justice League and Suicide Squad… The Batman should not be a unique film for all that. According to the rumor, Robert Pattinson have signed a contract for three feature-length films for a new trilogy, so.

The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in a theater (if all goes well) on the 25th of June 2021.