all the details of her pregnancy revealed to you !

By
Kim Lee
-
0
36


According to some rumors, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas expect a child ! Here is more about the details of this famous pregnancy !

For several weeks, a rumor stirs up the Canvas ! It is the pregnancy of Sophie Turner. Get ready, MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, this is the mad love ! From the beginning, their story sounded like a no-brainer. If though they are said to be” yes “for life on June 29, 2019.

Their wedding was held in camera in a large castle. But it still made a great noise ! And for good reason ! Rare are the ones who are waiting !

The actress of Game of Thrones and the singer fascinate Hollywood. The fans validate ample their beautiful relationship. It must be said that they are really too cute !

Only now, new rumors have popped ! Sophie Turner would be so pregnant ! The couple still has not responded to these sounds of corridor.

What turlupiner the spirit of the internet is not it ! While these statements are evaporated, they are returned in force after the broadcast of a photo disturbing !

Sophie Turner, his belly shakes the Canvas !

Sophie Turner appears in the middle of the ride with his beloved, dressed in a baggy. And her baby bump is very obvious ! She can no longer deny it.

All the more that this rumor has been confirmed by a source close to the couple. Sophie Turner remains however, silent.

One thing is for sure, thea photo of her belly is making a lot of noise on Instagram. Many are those who are so very happy for the couple :

Related Post:  the film that has revealed Jake Gyllenhaal there will soon be 20 years old

“She is pregnant, this is so beautiful “. “I thought it was just rumors, but no, she really is pregnant ! As I am happy for them “

Or again :” I am very happy for Sophie, the pregnancy suits her well. But I find it hard to imagine mother. For me it is always a little angel. “