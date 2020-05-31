all the details of her pregnancy revealed to you !

According to some rumors, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas expect a child ! Here is more about the details of this famous pregnancy !

For several weeks, a rumor stirs up the Canvas ! It is the pregnancy of Sophie Turner. Get ready, MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, this is the mad love ! From the beginning, their story sounded like a no-brainer. If though they are said to be” yes “for life on June 29, 2019.

Their wedding was held in camera in a large castle. But it still made a great noise ! And for good reason ! Rare are the ones who are waiting !

The actress of Game of Thrones and the singer fascinate Hollywood. The fans validate ample their beautiful relationship. It must be said that they are really too cute !

Only now, new rumors have popped ! Sophie Turner would be so pregnant ! The couple still has not responded to these sounds of corridor.

What turlupiner the spirit of the internet is not it ! While these statements are evaporated, they are returned in force after the broadcast of a photo disturbing !

Sophie Turner, his belly shakes the Canvas !

Sophie Turner appears in the middle of the ride with his beloved, dressed in a baggy. And her baby bump is very obvious ! She can no longer deny it.

All the more that this rumor has been confirmed by a source close to the couple. Sophie Turner remains however, silent.

One thing is for sure, thea photo of her belly is making a lot of noise on Instagram. Many are those who are so very happy for the couple :

“She is pregnant, this is so beautiful “. “I thought it was just rumors, but no, she really is pregnant ! As I am happy for them “

Or again :” I am very happy for Sophie, the pregnancy suits her well. But I find it hard to imagine mother. For me it is always a little angel. “

