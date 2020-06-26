All the Easter eggs, “the department of Parks and recreation,” you may have missed in “The Good Place”

The passion of the fans of the tv series Parks and Recreation may have wanted to find all the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the series The Good Place. However, if you don’t closely monitored, you may be completely lost. What are the best Easter eggs that Michael Schur has splashed in The Good Place that is a nod to Parks and Recreation?

Look inside the mind of Michael Schur

Schur, co-creator of the tv show Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place, is a television producer, writer and actor of 44 years. Schur grew up in Michigan and graduated with a B. A. in English from Harvard University before going to Hollywood.

The series of Schur of Parks and Recreation, ran from 2009 to 2015. The series develops around the life of Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.

Leslie is the deputy director of the parks and recreation department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The series describes the ups and downs of the personal and professional life of Leslie. Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt also plays the main role in the show.

The comedy the Good Place that took place from 2016 to 2020. The series continues to Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell, while she is in the beyond.

Eleanor feels like the wrong place, but throughout the series you realize that it is never too late to abandon his old way of life and discover a new one, even if it is in the beyond. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’arcy Carden, Manuel Jacinto and Ted Danson also plays the main role in the series.

A clear overlap between the two comedies

Schur is the co-creator of these two shows, he was able to put in little Easter eggs of Parks and Recreation in The Good Place. With Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the series, there is a coincidence clear between the actors and the actresses that have played in the two shows. Some of the actors and the key players that have played in the two series were Bell, Marc Evan Jackson, Maribeth Monroe.

Kristen Bell has played in The Good Place, and it has played a minor role in Parks and Recreation as a counselor with the name Ingrid de Forest for three episodes. Marc Evan Jackson has played Shawn in The Good Place, and has appeared as a lawyer named Trevor Nelsson on Parks and Recreation. Maribeth Monroe has played a citizen of Pawnee known under the name of Elise Yarktin in Parks and Recreation before landing the role of Mindy San Clear in The Good Place.

In addition to the participation of the actors remarkable, The Good Place has made several references to the subtle universe of parks and recreation.

Hide the Easter eggs

Nick Offerman in the role of Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation | Colleen Hayes / photo Bank nbcu / NBCUniversal via . through .

Schur and the writing team were subtle in their delivery, making several references to shame in the world of parks and recreation in the script to The Proper Place. However, some were more visible than others.

An Easter egg is easy to pick up, was the reference to the Good Place in The Swanson of the Company’s Insurance. On two occasions, the series showed the safety deposit box of the Swanson Company. The integration of these safety deposit boxes in the universe, The Good Place was a twinkling of an eye clear the character of Parks and Recreation, Ron Swanson.

A second look significant to the series Parks and Recreation, in The right Place was the appearance of Lil ‘Sebastian. The horse in miniature was a pet very dear in Pawnee who unfortunately died in the series Parks and Recreation. The good news for fans is that they had the opportunity of seeing Lil ‘Sebastian, to live peacefully in The Good Place.

Schur has to take a couple of Easter eggs additional to discover also in The Good Place. Schur has said that he likes to sprinkle these Easter eggs in their various works, only because it is fun for him, and it gives the fans something to enjoy.