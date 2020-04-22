All the hollywood movies early-arriving-on-demand because of the sars coronavirus

Given that the majority of cinemas in the us were closed their doors in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the studios rush to the exits in the home VOD movies that were in theaters.

Images universal

“Trolls World Tour”

The sequel to the hit animated of 2017 has announced that it would be available as a digital download on 10 April – the same day he was supposed to land in the cinemas. Now, it is exclusive to VOD.

Warner Bros.

“Birds of prey”

The spin-off Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad” in 2017 made its debut on demand on march 24. The film has a reported $ 84 million since its opening on February 4.

Images universal

“The hunt”

The horror film Universal / Blumhouse has been delayed for the first time last fall because of the controversy over its violent content – and then set aside after its opening on 13 march by the sars coronavirus. It is available for streaming now.

Images universal

“The invisible man”

The horror film universal with Elisabeth Moss has reported nearly $ 65 million since its release on 26 February in the halls. It is available for streaming now.

Characteristics of development

“Emma. ”

The adaptation of Focus Features at the novel by Jane Austen started on 21 February and has a reported 10 million sales of the notes until the closing of the pandemic. It is available for streaming now.

Sony Pictures

“Injected with blood”

The film comic strip Vin Diesel began on march 6, and reported $ 10 million prior to the closing of cinemas. It is now available on VOD.

Lionsgate

“I still believe”

The biopic from Lionsgate with K. J. Apa as a star of the christian music Jeremy Camp has hit VOD on march 27 – just two weeks after opening in cinemas.

Warner Bros.

“The way back”

Warner Bros. has out the drama of Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” – which brought in $ 13 million in theaters since its opening on 6 march – on demand less than three weeks later, on 24 march.

Disney / Pixar

“In before “

The full-length animated feature from Disney and Pixar has been put on sale Friday, march 20, and the film has hit Disney + the 3 April.

Paramount Pictures

“Sonic the hedgehog “

“Sonic the Hedgehog”, Paramount Pictures has set a new record for the adaptations of video games with an opening weekend of national $ 58 million on February 14, and has reported $ 306 million in worldwide theatrical. It is available on demand now.

20th century

“The call of the wild “

The film of the well-being of the studios of the 20th century, with Harrison Ford and a dog CGI giant is available on request now.

Fox Searchlight

“A descent “

Barely escaping an avalanche during skiing holidays in family, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell) is plunged into disarray when he is forced to reassess his life and his feelings towards each other. It is available on demand now.

Characteristics of development

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always “

“Never rarely sometimes always” is the story of two cousins who are teenage girls of the Pennsylvania rural who went to New York to have the abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won a special jury prize. It will be available on VOD on April 3rd.

Samuel Goldwyn Films

“End, beginning “

“Endings, Beginnings “, a romantic drama from Drake Doremus with Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will begin early in digital on the 17th of April and on demand on may 1st. He was to open in cinemas on the 1st of may.

Samuel Goldwyn Films

“To the stars “

“To the Stars “, a drama of the era that takes place in Oklahoma in the 1960s and starring Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, is passed to a digital output on the 24 April and a request on the request in June. 1. Martha Stephens has directed the film which premiered at Sundance in 2019 and had to be released in theaters by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

truTV

“Jokers impractical: the movie “

The first feature-length truTV arrived early in digital on the 1st of April. Follow James “Murr” Murray, Brian ” Q ” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating misadventures in high school in the early 90’s.

Disney

“Artemis Fowl “

The Disney’s adaptation of the fantasy novel by Eoin Colfer “Artemis Fowl” was to make its debut in theaters on may 29, but will now be presented exclusively on the Disney +. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Oscilloscope

“The departed “

The cinema release of the docu-thriller of the oscilloscope “The departed” has been postponed and the film will be released on Cable On Demand and on digital platforms from 2 June.

Brainstorm Media

“Worker “

The theatrical release of march 27, of the “Working Man” has been cancelled due to the closing of the theatre, and the film will be now presented in avant-première on 5 may via Video On Demand.

Photo by Rob Carr / .

“The Jump Shot: The story of the sailors Kenny “

“The Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story “, a documentary sport produced by NBA star Steph Curry, will be available in streaming on the new service Altavod from 16 to 18 April for $ 7.99 and is available to pre-order from the 9th of April. 10% of all profits will be donated to the relief efforts of COVID-19. The documentary tells the story of the gambler, Kenny Sailors, who was the pioneer of the jump, and it features interviews Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.

Warner Bros.

“Scoob! ”

Warner Bros. announced on April 11, the release of the movie animation, family “Scoob!” for the property digital video and premium on-demand on may 15, which makes it the second film (after “Trolls” World Tour ” of Universal) to cancel the theatrical release schedule and move directly to the pandemic of output at home.