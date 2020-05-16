All the important moments in Britney Spears ‘Oops! We gave

Oops, it’s been about two decades that Britney Spears has done it again.

On may 16, the Holy Spirit celebrates a special anniversary, because it marks 20 years since the release of Oops I’ve already donethe second studio album punctuated his career.

The LP had big steps to follow, such as that of 1999 (punctuated in the same way) …Baby one more time has catapulted the young starlet to superstar in pop music almost overnight with hits like the title song iconic, “Sometimes” and “(You Drive Me) Crazy”. But oops! has done the impossible, proving that, from time to time, lightning could strike twice.

With hit singles such as the title song just as iconic, “Lucky” and “Stronger”, Oops! managed to sell …Baby in its first week (but not alive) – setting a record for a long time in the process – while still delivering moments in the career of Brit are so important that they will stand out even all these years later. A performance of VMA that has left everyone talking at the beginning public of the true romance, the year 2000 was a great year for Britney.