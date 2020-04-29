all the info on the Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick

Some people don’t like Christmas. It is their right.

Personally, this holiday and the days surrounding it are among my favorite time of the year.

The Christmas movies, my passion

I like being able to disappear in big sweaters, eat like four (yes the cheese), and spending time with my family and digest warm, pépouze front of a good movie silly.

I can’t count the times that I’ve seen Mom I missed the plane, Love Actually, The strange Christmas of Mister Jack, and company.

So naturally, a new film on Christmas, with Anna Kendrick in addition, I boot.

Noelle : a trailer full of gifts

When Father Christmas takes his retirement, it is the turn of his son to carry on the torch. But when the latter suddenly disappears Noelle, his sister, is forced to go in his search to save Christmas.

First of all, I have a question. Noelle is the daughter of Father Christmas, is what that means is that in French it is called Noelle Christmas ?

Oh bah if, it is funny !

Anyway, this trailer has me automatically dive into the Christmas spirit (a task not easy for a 28 August) with its little sounds of bells, her yoga pants and his magic child.

Anna Kendrick, the heroine of Noelle

Does not spoil my pleasure, it is Anna Kendrick who plays Noelle. Each thinks what he wants, but I find that the actress plays to perfection the comedy, and I have no doubt that it will make me smile end-to-end.

His brother on the screen will be played by Bill Hader (Barry), also famous for its spring comedy, since he has done his arms in Saturday Night Live.

So yes. It is burnt to two thousand kilometers that Noelle Christmas (yes, there it is, it is adopted) will save the party. Why not endorsing it-even the role of his father. And then ?

The charm of Christmas movies has never rested on their plot, gripping plot that would rival a James Bond.

Other info of weight, which could tip the balance of your heart in favor of this movie : Marc Lawrence (II) is to be implemented.

Its name tells you maybe nothing, but knows that he has been a screenwriter on Miss Detective, parody goody-goody of the contest miss with Sandra Bullock.

Noelle should be available from the 12th of November in the United States on Disney +, the day of launch of the platform. In France, the film still has no release date.

So, do you tent ?

