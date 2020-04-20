All the latest news from Cinema — Page 1664 about 1664 — CinéSéries

Marie Gillain and Vincent Elbaz turn since neither FOR NOR AGAINST, quite THE CONTRARY of Cédric Klapisch since last October. The team : Director : Cédric Klapisch Screenplay : Cédric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Alexis Galmot Photo : Bruno Delbonnel Sound : Olivier Le Vacon Cast : Frédérique Moidon set design : Thierry Flamand Costumes : Anne Schotte (3 December 2001)

Actress Natalie Portman is expected to return to the first role she has had in cinema : that of Mathilda in the cult film of Luc Besson LEON. The director plans to make a sequel to his work, which dates from 1994, if and only if Natalie Portman agrees to run. Besson wants to update the story by making Mathilda an assassin just like his father Leo, who was killed in the first film. (30 November 2001)

The guitarist of the Beatles, George Harrison died November 29 at age 58 in Los Angeles, died of cancer. Paul McCartney said to be afflicted by the death ” of my little brother “. After the band split in 1970, George Harrison had continued the music, but it is above all the cinema that it was noticed. He has been seen in movies such as BANDITS, BANDITS (1981), A PRIVATE FUNCTION (1985), SHANGHAI SURPRISE. (30 November 2001)

Josh Hutcherson (All is well, The Kids are All Right) and Liam Hemsworth (The last song) joining the distribution of The Hunger Games, announce the studios, Lionsgate. In this adaptation of the trilogy's literary Suzanne Collins, the actors will give a reply to Jennifer Lawrence (Winter's Bone), recruited for the role of Katniss Everdeen. Published since 2008 in the United States, The Hunger Games takes place in a post-apocalyptic America called Panem. The Capitol, the repressive government in place, organizes each year the television game show The Hunger Games in which 24 teenagers have to kill each other in an arena full of traps. Josh Hutcherson will slip into the skin of Peeta, a teenager drawn to participate in the game show alongside Katniss. Liam Hemsworth will play the childhood friend of the latter, Gale. The first part of the trilogy will begin filming next spring under the direction of Gary Ross for a

Studios Warner Bros. Pictures have circulated Thursday, march 31, the first trailer of the comedy Very Bad Trip 2. Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms return to their roles for a new night of drunkenness, directed by Todd Phillips. After Las Vegas, Thailand will serve as the theatre for the feature film. Very Bad Trip 2 is expected at the end of may in North America and June 8 in France. Site : HangoverPart2.com ( Apr – Relax News)