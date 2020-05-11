all the latest news on Charlize Theron

Charlize was born on a farm in Benoni, South Africa; a dad is French and mother German.

Charlize started dancing very young, in his farm, and has taken ballet classes in Johannesburg.

A drama came to punctuate his teens: she saw her mother kill her father in self-defence. It was a real shock to her.

She then left for Milan to work as a model.

She travels to New York to dance The Swan lake and the nut cracker with the Joffrey Ballet. She has to stop dancing due to a knee injury.

In 1994 ,Charlize begins the film the Demons of The corn 3, then she moved to Los Angeles and studied acting.

In 1996, she played the role of Tina in That Thing you do, with the idol of his childhood: Tom Hanks.

Then, in 1997 she landed a role on the film The devil’s advocate, with Keanu Reeves.

En1998, Woody Allen offered her a role on his film Celebrity .In the same year, Charlize Theron plays the role of Jill Young, in the film My friend Joe.

In 2000, she was dyed brunette for her character in the drama The Yards, with Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg.

In 2001, Charlize turns for the second time with Woody Allen in Curse of the scorpion of Jade.

The 2003 film Monster, Charlize interpreter Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute serial killer executed in the United States. She is the recipient of the Golden Globe for best actress. November: actress Charlize Theron and her fiance Stuart Townsend are made collect by the japanese restaurant Nasawa, because she had ordered too many things.

In 2004, it is the dedication to Charlize Theron, who received the award for best actress thanks to her role in the film Monster, at the 76 academy awards