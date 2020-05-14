all the latest news on Rihanna

The young Rihanna Fenty (Robyn, his real name) was born February 20, 1988 in Barbados, a Caribbean island. The eldest of three children, the girl develops very early a strong taste for the song and the dance.

Discovered by producer Evan Rogers during a singing contest in 2003, “Huey” went to New York to record a demo. His tests will also appeal to Jay-Z, the then director of the label Def Jam, which makes her sign.

His first hit, Pon De Replay (produced by Rodgers), taken from his first album Music of the Sun (2005), is a true success that is open to the singer doors of glory. With this album, Rihanna won the first part of concerts of the singer Gwen Stefani.

Pon The Replay also allows him to make a little foray to the cinema in the film American Girl 3in which also plays the young Hayden Panettiere in the series Heroes.

She returned the following year with a second opus, A Girl Like Me. The securities SOS, Unfaithfull, Break It Off (duet with Sean Paul) finish to make it known in the world. Unfaithfull get even a NRJ Music Award in the category “Best song international” in 2006.

Very productive, “Huey” was released a third album in 2007, Good Girl Gone Bad. For this new CD, the girl adopted a look very sexy and offers of prestigious duets : Jay-Z on Umbrella, Ne-Yo for Hate That I Love You. It will resume also its title Rehab (originally recorded solo) with Justin Timberlake.

A new edition of Good Girl Gone Bad (Good Girl Gone Bad : Reloded) is to be released in 2008 with a few new songs including a duet with the group Maroon 5, If I Never See Your Face Againor Disturbia, in which the clip will be co-written by her lover of the time, Chris Brown.

Despite his success, the star finds time to stop in France to become the godmother of the season 8 of the Star Academy (the other sponsor will be Christophe Maé).

Everything seems to smile at Rihanna when she is the victim of violence from Chris Brown on the eve of the Grammy Awards in February 2009. The photo of her wounded face will shock the world and Chris is even condemned in court in June to work in the general interest and 5 years probation. During this time, the singer is a little to forget the time to recover from his injuries.

She is back on the front of the stage with the album Rated Rreleased in November 2009. This opus marks a real turning point in Rihanna who renounce its image as a good girl, not hesitating to adopt an attitude that is ultra-challenging. For example, the cover of the first single, Russian Roulettethe watch even topless wrapped in barbed wire.