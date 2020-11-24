ALL THE LOOKS ON THE RED CARPET OF THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020

2020 (fortunately) is at the end, but before starting to listen to All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and eat panettone, the last major musical award of the year was staged: the American Music Awards 2020.

Held on Sunday, November 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, unlike many events this year, the AMAs had a real red carpet – following all the rules of social distancing.

From J.Lo, passing for the first time as a pair of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, to an unrecognizable The Weeknd, all the stars showed off their most sparkling outfits to walk the red carpet, before taking the stage in a whirlwind of spectacular performances.