all the news about Beyoncé Knowles

The former singer of Destiny’s Child has managed to make a name for himself in the music industry, even becoming one of the singers staple in recent years.
Beyoncé Knowles is born in Houston. The daughter of a manager and a stylist, the little Beyoncé has found its way, the song, very early on by watching Michael Jackson on television. She made her classes in singing in choirs and doing some dance competitions.
It is his father who is going to start her career when she was only 16 with the group Destiny’s Child. At its inception, in addition to “Bee”, the group also consists of Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. These latter will leave soon for the group and will be replaced by Michelle Williams.
The Destiny’s Child are known thanks with titles such as Say My Name or Bills Bills Bills. But it is their participation on the soundtrack of the film Charlie and his funny ladies that opens the door to the voice’s success with the title Independent Woman (2001), and then the album Survivor.
The career girls is launched and Beyoncé will attempt the adventure in solo since 2003 with the album Dangerously in Love on which the hits Crazy in Love with her lover, the rapper Jay-Z, or Baby boy with Sean Paul. On this album, the singer is also offering a duo with the French group IAM with the title Welcome.
In parallel to his musical career, “Bee” launches in cinema, including an appearance in Austin Powers in Goldmember with Mike Myers, and sings a track from the original soundtrack (Work It Out). The star will also continually mix these two universes.
She proves it in 2006 by playing in the musical film Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx) in which she also performed the title Listenand with the comedy The Pink Panther with Jean Reno (for which she sings Check On It). The American also took the opportunity to release his second solo album, B Day, on which she shares the microphone with the sexy colombian Shakira (on Beautiful Liar).
I am… Sasha Fierce the results also in a large world tour in 2009 and it also applies a rain of awards, including 6 Grammy Awards in January 2010, “Bee”, beating the record of prices obtained.
2008 is also marked by his marriage very discreet with Jay-Z, with whom she is in couple since 2002.
In 2009, in addition to his tour, “Bee” is also shown in the film Obsessed (she is also the producer) with the star of the series Heroes, Ali Larter.
The fame of Beyoncé it is also true for many prestigious contracts and advertising in the world of beauty. In particular, it is the spokesmodel of L’oréal since 2001. She has also worked with the designer Tommy Hilfiger around the perfume True Star (released in 2004), has been the face of the perfume Emporio Armani Diamonds (2007) before launching her all alone in this adventure with its own fragrance Heat (2010).
In 2010, Forbes magazine ranks Beyoncé at the second place of its list of 100 celebrities with the most powerful and influential in the world. In the MTV Awards in 2011, Beyonce announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On January 7, 2012, she gave birth to a baby girl, Blue Ivy Carter, to the clinic, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York (NY).
On January 21, 2013, Beyonce launching of the second inauguration of president Barack Obama by singing the national anthem. On 3 February, she sang at the halftime of the Super Bowl, beating the record of the hearing, with 104 million viewers.
After Laetitia Casta, Lana del Rey, or Vanessa Paradis, it is the turn of Beyoncé embody the new face of the brand H&M for the spring-summer collection 2013.
In April 2013, she is coming to Paris-Bercy for his tour called The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.
From 12 to 13 December, she opts for a marketing strategy front end, totally unexpected : without a promotion and without any warning to anyone, Queen B puts online her 5th album on Itunes.