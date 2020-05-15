all the news about Beyoncé Knowles

The former singer of Destiny’s Child has managed to make a name for himself in the music industry, even becoming one of the singers staple in recent years.

Beyoncé Knowles is born in Houston. The daughter of a manager and a stylist, the little Beyoncé has found its way, the song, very early on by watching Michael Jackson on television. She made her classes in singing in choirs and doing some dance competitions.

It is his father who is going to start her career when she was only 16 with the group Destiny’s Child. At its inception, in addition to “Bee”, the group also consists of Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. These latter will leave soon for the group and will be replaced by Michelle Williams.

The Destiny’s Child are known thanks with titles such as Say My Name or Bills Bills Bills. But it is their participation on the soundtrack of the film Charlie and his funny ladies that opens the door to the voice’s success with the title Independent Woman (2001), and then the album Survivor.

The career girls is launched and Beyoncé will attempt the adventure in solo since 2003 with the album Dangerously in Love on which the hits Crazy in Love with her lover, the rapper Jay-Z, or Baby boy with Sean Paul. On this album, the singer is also offering a duo with the French group IAM with the title Welcome.

In parallel to his musical career, “Bee” launches in cinema, including an appearance in Austin Powers in Goldmember with Mike Myers, and sings a track from the original soundtrack (Work It Out). The star will also continually mix these two universes.

She proves it in 2006 by playing in the musical film Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx) in which she also performed the title Listenand with the comedy The Pink Panther with Jean Reno (for which she sings Check On It). The American also took the opportunity to release his second solo album, B Day, on which she shares the microphone with the sexy colombian Shakira (on Beautiful Liar).