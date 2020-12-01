ALL THE SPARKLING COSTUMES OF DUA LIPA FOR THE VIRTUAL CONCERT “STUDIO 2054”

Dua Lipa sang, danced, and literally shone during her highly anticipated virtual concert “ Studio 2054 “. The Queen of “Future Nostalgia” has dueted with tons of guests like Kylie Minogue, FKA Twigs, Elton John, and many others.

In true Dua style, they could not be missing even with spectacular costumes. A series of sparkling looks, truly glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes.

So, without further ado, here are the outfits of the pop princess for “Studio 2054”. We thank her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who revealed on Instagram the designers who created the tailored suits for the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorenzo Posocco (@lorenzoposocco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilda (@gildaambrosio)

Her first look is a custom creation by The Attico, a sparkling white bodysuit studded with mega sequins with long fringes to rock on stage.

Another leotard as a second look, this time a custom piece by Alexander Wang that looked like a real disco ball in a fashion shape.

The absolute star of look three is the rhinestone-studded bustier top by Versace.

And for her fourth and final look, Dua wore a Mugler onesie, which is truly something that deserves a place in the fashion history books. Transparent sections highlighted by lines of crystals, so sexy and sparkling. Her dancers wore matching Mugler jumpsuits and leggings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorenzo Posocco (@lorenzoposocco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Wang (@alexwangny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

2020 has deprived us of a lot of glamors (sigh), but Dua certainly inspires a bright future. If “Studio 2054” is any indication, in 2021 we will see some of the most sparkling looks ever. Fingers (as a fashionista) crossed!