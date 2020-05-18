All the times that Ivanka Trump has acted against the women

It is the guarantor feminist of his father. Ivanka Trump provides to defend the rights of american women with an administration that is hostile to them, but for many, it is a mere façade.

However, France comes to offer him a seat at the table of the G7 on equality between women and men. Highlighting the struggles of Ivanka Trump maternity leave, or the economic empowerment of women, the secretary of State for Equality between women and men, Marlène Schiappa, has even been described as ” a strong voice on gender equality “.

A choice and a speech that surprised more than one, Ivanka Trump claiming to be a beacon of support to her father, Donald Trump, since taking office at the White House in 2016. Therefore, the latter has multiplied the choice of policies to the disadvantage of women and minorities. Ivanka Trump, in addition to endorse those of his father as an official, has also accumulated a few pots.

Turning back the clock on equal pay

It was made of equal pay and work between women and men, his horse of battle. But in 2017, Ivanka Trump has approved the withdrawal of a law that was passed by Obama that required the transparency of companies with more than 100 employees. The business leaders were asked to fill in the wages as well as the gender and ethnicity of their employees, in order to allow the government to point out the discrimination. Except that the measure never came into force.

“The intention was good, and I agree on the fact that transparency in salaries is important, however, the proposed legislation will not achieve the desired results”, she had tried to justify.

Corruption anti-ABORTION

The president of the family planning in the United States, body battered since the beginning of the term of Donald Trump, has accused Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner bribery attempt. Cécile Richard provides that in 2017, the president’s daughter he would have proposed to “secure” the federal grants distributed to the schedules against the judgment of the practice of ABORTION.

Of course, president Richard has denied and denounced the proposal. To the extent that a law already prohibits the Planning to allocate the same federal financing for abortions.

Many of Us are now their rights to the ELECTIVE and shrink depending on the state. The last example in June 2018, when the supreme Court of the United States ruled against the state of California, which wished to impose on the centres anti-ABORTIONS to inform their patients about the possibility of getting an abortion in another institution.

“Feminist” disconnected

Since its beginnings in political, Ivanka Trump tries to get auréoler the image of an ally of women. The most apparent : his book Women Who Work (“Women who work”), published after the presidential elections, even if written before these latest.

Problem, in the latter, the daughter of Donald Trump distills advice rather mundane and far from the concerns of the majority of women. Among them : how to successfully negotiate his contract with the help of a lawyer -what many of Us cannot afford – or how to combine private life and professional life. It is still there.

The author also tells about moments “difficult” of her daily life, like the time she had to “deprive of massage” during the mad race for the presidency of his father. Ivanka Trump, a woman like the others ? Other.