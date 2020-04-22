All tosían and had fever, reveals Romelu Lukaku

MADRID.

The player of Inter of Milan, Romelu Lukakusaid that the greater part of the template presented symptoms of coronavirus after the Christmas holidays and that all “tosían and had a fever”, and confessed that even the central Slovak Milan Skriniar he was on the verge of fainting in a match of Serie A against Cagliari last January 26.

We had a week free in December. We went back and I swear that 23 of the 25 players were sick, it is not a joke. We played at home against Cagliari and after 25 minutes Skriniar had to leave the field. He was unable to continue and almost faints”, revealed in a direct on Instagram with the presenter of the belgian Kat Kerkhofs, the wife of the player of Naples, Dries Mertens.

The striker belgian is convinced that they spent the Covid-19. “All tosían and had a fever. I was wrong; when I had fever, I had a lot more than the usual. I have not had a fever in years. After the match there was another dinner with the guests of Puma, but I thanked them and I went direct to bed. We never did the test for the coronavirus at that time, so that we will never know with certainty,” he said.

In addition, Lukaku told the story of how it was those first few weeks of uncertainty in the alpine country before the proclamation of the confinement required. “I returned to Italy. We were allowed to go home for a while, but we quickly returned to call. My team-mate Diego Godin, for example, had to catch three flights to get to Uruguay. After a few days, had to return. In our group chat with the team, everyone feared the quarantine of two weeks,” he said.

Finally, the belgium international told what are their main concerns. “My mother has diabetes, this is my biggest concern. She is my best friend, every four hours I call to see if you need something. And of course, strange more to my son Romeo. The plan was to bring my mother and my son to Italy during the epidemic of coronavirus. I have two apartments here, but obviously now is not the time to come”, he concluded.

