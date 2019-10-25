Alleluia, the new album from Kanye West is finally out !

“Jesus Is King” is finally out and it is listening here.

God be praised, after a number of adventures on which we shall not miss to return, Jesus Is Kingthe new album of Kanye West is finally out ! In the meantime our chronicle of this record is not a reissue of the My God Is Blue (2012) by Sébastien Tellier, find-the in listen to in full below.

