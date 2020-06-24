Allison Mack (Smallville) can avoid jail despite his involvement in its cult of sexual ? A lawyer responds

You may not know this, but Allison Mack is still in jail after his arrest for sex trafficking. The star of Smallville the recruitment of women to make them sex slaves at the service of the guru Keith Raniere, is currently assigned to residence in his parents ‘ home in California. She awaits your judgment. But that risk is not ? According to the information relayed in the american press, the actress will be sentenced to 40 years in prison if convicted of his two counts : extortion and conspiracy. But if we may believe the statements of a criminal defense lawyer, the comedian may have extenuating circumstances, do not have to be locked up forever.

The cast of the series Smallville

Interviewed by Hollywood Lifethe lawyer, David Schwartz said : “Because Allison Mack was, apparently, the personal sex slave of Raniere, the question arises – is also a victim ? I think that if she testifies against him, and that gives you a great amount of support, in addition to cooperate, it could shorten his sentence. You may also obtain a letter from the government which allows the judge to take into account the fact that the defendant has provided substantial assistance. Thanks to this, the judge may grant him a reduced sentence.” A case that has not finished shedding of ink. In the meantime, we’re going to explain how Allison Mack has tried to draw Emma Watson in your sect sex.