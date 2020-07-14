almost 18 million Euro fine to WindTre and Iliad

Sting of the Privacy Guarantor in respect of the Iliad and WindTre. In the bulletin published on its website, the Authority announced that in the meeting of the 9th July were decreed penalties for the two telephone operators, for the the treatment of the personal data of users and telemarketing wild.

WindTre was fined for approximately 17 million Euro because of the “many illegal treatment of data, mainly linked to promotional activities”. This measure was adopted following an intense activity of investigation and inspection, in which were collected the reports of users complaining about it “receiving promotional contacts unwanted, made without consent through sms, e-mail, fax, phone calls and automated calls. In many cases, in addition, the reporting persons claimed to not have been able to exercise his right of revocation of consent or opposition to the processing of their data for marketing purposes (also because of inaccuracies in the indication of the contact channels are present in the information). In other cases, it was complained, the publication of personal data in public directories despite the opposition (at times repeated) of the interested“.

In the preliminary investigation it also emerged that applications, MyWind, and My3 they were set to require the user to provide at each new access, a number of consents for various purposes of treatment, unless revoked after 24 hours.

“Beyond these gaps, “system”, the inquiries of the Guarantor have highlighted a number of serious wrongdoing in the supply chain of the commercial partners of the Wind the Three, even with improper activation of the contracts. For these violations, one of the partners of the service provider – which had sub entrusted to us (but without any legal act) the whole phases of the treatments to the call center that collected the data illegally – has been fined 200 thousand euros by the Guarantor and has been seen to impose the prohibition of the use of the data collected and processed by agents present on national territory (referred to as “brokers”) in total contempt of the rules of data protection“continue The guarantor in the ad.

Beside the fine from 16,729 million, the Authority has also forbidden Wind the treatment of the acquired data without consent and ordered the operator to adopt technical measures and organizational structure for the effective control of the supply chain partners.

Fine of 800 thousand Euro, instead to Iliad, which has been found deficient under the other profiles, the “in particular, in regard to the mode of access of its employees to the data traffic“.