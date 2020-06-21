almost 200 Euro discount on the iPhone Xr 256GB

Sunday brings with it a important discount on the iPhone Xrthat is proposed by Unieuro to a price very low compared to the price list. The opportunity then it will seem definitely excellent to those who were looking for a reduction of the cost to bring home the smartphone of Apple.

iPhone Xr, in the variant with 256 gigabytes of internal memory and black color can be purchased to 729 €, 170 Euro to 899 Euro list. The savings then it is important and equal to 18%, that’s because as we said above will certainly be appreciated by many.

For those who don’t know, iPhone, Xr is the mid-range smartphone of Apple with the processor, the A12 and screen 6.1-inch LCD screen, with facial recognition system Face ID which, as known, has taken the place de Touch ID.

The processor, as we said above, is the A12 Bionic that includes the Neural Engine of new generation to offer high-quality performance thanks to machine learning. Level photo support is also included in the Smart function the HDR due to the processor ISP and optimized algorithms gives more light to the photographs, even in the shadow areas, making them more detailed.